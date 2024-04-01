DOVER- The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Saturday in the parking lot of Cosmic Smoke. The investigation began at 7:53 p.m., when the Dover Police Department was notified of an assault.
The victim, a 33-year-old male, was injured from the assault but refused medical treatment. The Dover Police's investigation revealed that as the victim was getting out of his car, he was confronted by a group of 15 to 20 people, from the ages of about 10-years-old to 19 years-old.
During the confrontation, several people in the group physically assaulted the victim and demanded what the police refer to as his "property". Police said the suspects stole a key fob belonging to the victim and fled.
The only description available at this time is the suspects were black males, according to police. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.