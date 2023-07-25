An overgrowth of trees in Memorial Park has led to a new proposal to honor loved ones

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Town Council is currently seeking approval for an update to the walkway at Memorial Park. In the past, memorial trees and plaques around the park were approved by the parks and recreation committee.
Due to the significant amount of space trees and other plants have taken up in the park, it was proposed that a memorial walkway be approved. The new walkway would allow for the people of Milton to continue to honor their loved ones at the park. If this were to be approved, the tree project would be put to and end, and this project would take its place.
The new plan suggested that those who were interested in honoring a loved one with a paver would purchase it to be engraved and later placed on the pathway.
One park goer and local, Victoria Desantis, expressed that this would be a beautiful addition to the park that would allow for the memories of loved ones to live on.
"It's a tribute to a family member that gives for a long time," Desantis explained to CoastTV. "Something that grandchildren can see, something that the family can share when they come to visit or when they're around."
The town council is currently awaiting an answer from the parks and recreation committee, which would first need to determine the cost and location for the pavers.
The new walkway will be discussed Tuesday, July 25 at the parks and recreation committee meeting at 6.