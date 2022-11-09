REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire at 11:40pm on Tuesday, November 8th on Marina Drive East in Angola by the Bay. Initial crews found heavy fire in the rear of a one story house including a large porch and storage unit.
According to the fire company, all occupants escaped the burning home with their pets, except for two cats that were found and safely removed by firefighters. Rehoboth Beach Fire and EMS personnel were assisted on scene by the Lewes Fire Department, Indian River Fire Company, and Sussex County EMS.
Crews worked for over two hours to put the fire out, including hot spots like surrounding trees, leaves, and a neighbor's shed. There were no injuries. The Delaware State Fire Marshals office investigated.