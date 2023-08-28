LEWES, Del. - Ann Marie Townshend announced she has resigned from her position as Lewes city manager.
Townshend started her tenure as city manager in April of 2017. Before working for Lewes, Townshend worked for the city of Dover as Director of Planning and Community Development. Townshend says she plans to return to Dover and work at a consulting firm there.
Townshend says, “Serving the people of Lewes was a dream come true for me. I fell in love with Lewes as a graduate student, and I will always consider Lewes the best town in the first state.”
According to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams, the mayor and city council is planning the transition process. Assistant city manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe will take on the responsibilities of the city manager during the transition. The city says Townshend will stay on to help with the transition for a period of time.
“We are appreciative of Ann Marie’s commitment to Lewes over the past six years and we wish her well moving forward in her new role. We will focus on finding a new city manager who will help provide the leadership and management to carry the city into the future,” says Mayor Williams.