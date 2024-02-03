REHOBOTH BEACH, DE. - Close to 600 runners gathered at the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk on Saturday, February 3rd to take part in the annual 5k Run to the Plunge. The race benefits the athletes of Special Olympics Delaware, and is the prelude to the Lewes Polar Bear Lunge.
Over $44,000 was raised for the Special Olympics Delaware. This was the 15th year of the run, and Jon Buzby, Director of Media Relations for Special Olympics Delaware, says the number of participants increases every year.
"The more people I talked to about it, some people come down here to do the 5k and then they watch their spouse plunge or vise versa or in some cases it is a family event that they walk they run," said Buzby. Buzby continued, "We are going to have more than 30 of our special Olympic athletes take part in this event today so it is really just a way to kick start this weekend."
The fun continues on Sunday, February 3rd when thousands will brave the icy waters for the 33rd annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach. Over three thousand participants raised more than one million dollars last year. The event begins at 1:oo P.M.