GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Saturday, February 24th, Delaware Technical Community College hosted the annual Draper Media Job Fair, attracting over 1,000 people looking for jobs. With more than 30 local businesses in attendance, people of all skill sets and levels had the chance to meet employers and find out about local job opportunities.
The job fair aimed to help people see many job choices in one place, making it easier for them to find something that suits them. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving everyone a good chance to make connections that could help them in the future.