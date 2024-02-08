SEAFORD, Del. - The City of Seaford is gearing up for its annual fire hydrant flushing program, scheduled to begin on March 11.
According to the city, the flushing will take place from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is expected to last for four to six weeks. The flushing will start on the west side of Seaford and work east.
The city says that it is important for people to check their water quality before washing clothes, running the dishwater or any other sensitive use during the entire period.
For any questions, the city says to contact the public works department at 302-629-8307.