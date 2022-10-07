MILTON, Del. - Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding's (SDTR) 6th Annual Barn Dance is happening Saturday, October 15th.
Described as a hometown country style night, the Dance is a fun event for the community with the goal of raising money for SDTR's upkeep and expansion.
SDTR says the horses they use for therapy are the most expensive parts of the non-profit, but they are hoping to bring in more horses, as well as build an outdoor arena so more people can use SDTR's Services.
"So we are also really focused on the wellness plan of our horse and treating their whole wellbeing treating their physical, emotional and mental health," says Kelly Boyer, who works for SDTR. "Funds will go to that to make sure the horses are in the best condition possible to serve our participants."
SDTR also helps their riders get scholarships, and is currently working with the University of Delaware to expand their program across the entire state.