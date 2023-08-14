SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Summer's end is near and that means school starting up, fewer beach days, and annual Sussex County property tax bills. The county's business services office has begun issuing bills for the 2024 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $196.5 million in tax revenue.
Revenue collected in tax bills funds a variety of local public services. Bills include county property taxes, county sewer and water, and ditch and street lighting fees where applicable. They also include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the local independent school districts. According to the county, Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds turned over to the state. About 10 percent of the typical residential tax bill is for county property taxes, with the remainder going to public education.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Tens of thousands of tax bills are issued each August for the nearly 200,000 land parcels in the county. Tax bills feature an easy-to-read format to help taxpayers understand their bills and payment options.
For property owners without mortgage escrow accounts, paper copies will be mailed throughout August with payment due by the Sept. 30 deadline established by Delaware code. Property owners with a current escrow account and who don't receive a paper bill should check with their lenders to verify payment status. More than 134,000 paper copies will be mailed and the county is estimating that around 60,000 bills will be sent electronically to mortgage lenders.
Bills can be viewed online at munis.sussexcountyde.gov. Owners will need their parcel ID in order to search.
HOW TO PAY
The county accepts payments through cash, check, money order and debit or credit card. Checks should be made payable to Sussex County Government. Payment is due by Sept. 30 and mailed payment must be postmarked by Sept. 30. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.
Payment can be made:
- Through a lender. Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders and do not receive paper bills. Amounts are available online at sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill. Escrow customers with questions should contact their lenders.
- Online at sussexcountyde.gov, then select online payment.
- By mail with provided return envelopes to the Sussex County Treasury Division, P.O. Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947.
- In person at the county's payment center. This is located on the first floor of the county administrative offices building at 2 The Circle in Georgetown. A secure after-hours payment drop box is also available in the lobby.
- Over the phone by calling 866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.
Questions can be directed to Sussex County at 302-855-7871.