REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued recreational water advisories today for a stretch of beach from Pennsylvania Avenue to Stockley Street due to high enterococcus levels.
According to the city, swimmers are being kept out of the water in Rehoboth today due to heavy surf conditions anyway. Moving forward, until the advisory is lifted, swimmers are cautioned about the presence of potentially harmful bacteria in the water. These bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources; recent rainfall and resulting stormwater also are likely factors.
More information about these advisories can be found on the DNREC website.