Another Crash On Route One

MILTON, Del.- State police are promising enhanced patrols after another bad car accident on Route One and Cave Neck Road.
On the evening of May 25th, four people were sent to the hospital, with two of them suffering severe injuries. State Police say the crash was caused by a northbound driver failing to yield before crossing over to Cave Neck road.
The accident comes just weeks after two women were killed in a car crash near the Red Mill Inn on Route One.
"That route one corridor around Milton and just north and south of that as one of the areas where we're seeing increase of accidents," said Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto with Delaware State Police. "So we're deploying our troopers to that area throughout all hours of the day because we're seeing accidents in that area morning, noon, and night."
Neighbors like Maureen Whalen say they try to avoid the intersection when they can.
"When I go south, I take it," she said. "But if I go north, I don't because I don't like to have to get over in then around."
DelDOT is planning to begin construction of an overpass at the intersection in 2025 to help address some of the safety concerns.