Another New Development Coming to Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Schell Brother's development called Red Cedar Farms has been approved for the east side of the city.
Acres of farm land at the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road will soon be the Red Cedar Farms development, a mix of 200 single family houses and duplexes. Mildred Willey, who lives directly beside the property, is worried that the development will bring heavy traffic, "Oh definitely that and the roads are so narrow down here and I don't know what will happen if they have to use the grass, because you can see my house is just so close (to the road)."
But Schell Brothers, the developer, says this neighborhood is not going to be crowded and it will fit in with this growing area.
"We are not going to maximize density. We have chosen a land plan that is, what we think, is much more conducive with the surrounding environment and we're going to have far less units than what would be permitted under the R2 zoning there." said Tim Green, Director of Land Management for Schell Brothers.
At a meeting on the project, some neighbors said this borders on over development.
However, according to the Economic Development and Community Engagement official Sara Bluhm says that with more housing comes more retail, restaurants, and more, "We might see more traffic and more growth but it is just a reciprocating affect and that might actually be to the benefit for those who have lived there a long time and haven't had that benefit. So you know, good things can come from growth."
The project has been approved and public comment has been taken, but it will take almost a year to finalize everything before construction begins, about a year and a half from now.
Schell says people should be moving in within two years.