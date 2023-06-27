MILTON, Del. - As a part of the ongoing construction at the Route 1 and Route 16 intersection in Milton, another new traffic pattern will take effect on Tuesday, July 11.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says, after the switch, traffic heading south will use a crossover to instead drive on the lanes formerly used for heading north. Traffic heading north will still use the lanes off to the right that have been used since late may.
The department says that this new traffic pattern will be in effect until Summer 2024.
According to the department, the switch will start around 7 p.m. on the 11th and be completed by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
Though the new overpass is welcomed by many, ongoing construction at this intersection has caused safety concerns.