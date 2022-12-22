Salisbury, MD - The city has attained a sixth, consecutive perfect score in its annual Audit Report.
Prepared by Barbacane Thornton & Company, the opinion recognizes the city's proficiency in maintaining exceptional, financial stability. Finance Director, Keith Cordrey stated, "this is another successful audit made possible by a proficient team of workers in the finance department."
According to the city, no audit adjustments, and no new or existing findings under the leadership of Finance Director Keith Cordrey were recommended.