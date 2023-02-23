OCEAN CITY, Md. - After more whales have been found east of Ocean City, a slow zone has been put in effect through March 9th.
Right whales, one of the most endangered large whale species according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were detected by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution near Ocean City on Tuesday.
These are the coordinates for the most recent voluntary slow zones:
Northeast of Ocean City, MD DMA Zone: Effective February 22 - March 9, 2023
Waters bounded by:
NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°58' N
SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°19' N
EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°11' W
WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°01' W
East of Ocean City, MD Acoustic Slow Zone: Effective February 17 - March 3, 2023
Waters bounded by:
NORTHERN BOUNDARY: 38°38' N
SOUTHERN BOUNDARY: 37°58' N
EASTERN BOUNDARY: 74°13' W
WESTERN BOUNDARY: 75°04' W