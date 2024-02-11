Another young seal pup rescued along the Coast by MERR Institute

LEWES, Del. - The MERR Institute has been busy helping out very young baby seals found along the Delaware coast. These little seals still have their fluffy white baby fur, showing they're too young to find food by themselves and still need their moms. Because they can't hunt yet, MERR has been stepping in to make sure these babies get the water and food they need to grow strong. They're also checking the seals to make sure they're healthy and don't have any injuries, especially since baby seals can get hurt by adult seals.
Seeing baby seals in Delaware is pretty new for everyone. It might be happening because there's a new seal family living near Lewes. According to MERR, we don't see baby seals on the beach until they're a bit older. But lately, more of these little ones have been showing up than usual, maybe because high tides washed them away from where they were safe.
The latest little seal they found was a baby girl seal at Cape Henlopen State Park on February 10th. She's being taken care of and will soon move to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for more help.
If you ever see a seal chilling on the beach or somewhere else, you should call MERR at 302-228-5029. Remember to stay back about 150 feet so you don't scare them, and keep your dog close and on a leash, too. Seals come onto land to take a nap, so getting too close can stress them out and keep them from resting. If a seal starts making noise, moving in circles, or acting like it's playing dead, it means you're too close, and it can't relax.
MERR is really thankful for everyone's help in keeping these baby seals safe and sound.