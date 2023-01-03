ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland has announced that they have sworn in Anthony G. Brown as Maryland's 47th attorney general, who pledges to advance an ambitious agenda of increasing equity and justice for all Marylanders.
“Given the position of trust we hold, we must provide advice not only on purely legal questions, but also on the critical areas where law and policy intersect, which will have profound and far-reaching effects on the lives of all Marylanders,” said Attorney General Brown.
In his speech, they say Attorney General Brown acknowledge those who held the position before him, specifically Steve Sachs and Joe Curran for using the position “to ask questions of our clients to help maximize the public good and uphold the rule of law." Brown says he is committed to working on issues regarding discrimination and bias in housing, in the marketplace, in the workplace, and in educational and economic opportunities.
Brown also says that he pledged to support law enforcement and improve community confidence by building on recent police reform efforts, including putting in place the ability to work with local law enforcement to conduct pattern or practice investigations of police misconduct.
“I reject the idea that keeping our communities safe and pursuing ethical policing are somehow mutually exclusive,” he said. “We can and we will do both.”
Brown says he will try to strengthen partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to pool their resources and double the number of investigators and prosecutors in the Organized Crime Division.
“Increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions is part of the solution, but prosecutions alone will not be enough,” remarked Attorney General Brown. “So, I’ll be a partner in reducing recidivism, addressing the over-incarceration of young Black and Brown men, combatting hate crimes, enhancing gun safety laws, and reforming our justice system.”
He says he also plans on trying to get more funding to attract and retain attorneys, make sure attorney salaries are competitive, and to provide the necessary resources for investigations, enforcement, training, and support.
The Office of the Attorney General provides counsel to the Governor of Maryland and all state agencies, the Maryland General Assembly, and the judicial branch. Its major functions also include consumer protection, criminal appeals, criminal investigations, and civil litigation.