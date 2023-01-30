DELAWARE - The Minerva Marrero Hispanic Scholarship Program provides monetary scholarships for Hispanic seniors in the state of Delaware to support their post-high school education and vocational opportunities.
Tier 1 recipients will be awarded $5,000, Tier 2 recipients will receive $3,000, and Tier 3 recipients will receive $2,000.
The applicants must be Delaware high school seniors, and their household income must fall within the income eligibility criteria. They should also be at least 50% of Hispanic origin and have a minimum GPA of 2.0. If awarded, students must provide verification of enrollment in an accredited college, university or trade school by July 1, 2023.
Iris Pinto, with the Latin American Community Center, says, "We want all the Hispanic students in the state of Delaware to apply for this opportunity because it would help them, it would help them in their future...every little bit helps."
The deadline to apply is Feb. 24th, and you can do so by visiting www.thelatincenter.org/hsp.