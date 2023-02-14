LEWES, Del.- The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is looking for vendors.
Farmers and producers can apply for a spot in the 2023 season now. The Market is specifically looking for vendors for the Wednesday market at Crooked Hammock Brewery.
To be considered for the Market, the applicant must exclusively sell food that they have grown or produced themselves. No resellers are allowed to join the Market.
The Wednesday Market opens June 7 and runs until September 6th. Market hours are 8 am to 11:30 a.m.
To receive an application or get more information please email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 302-644-1436.