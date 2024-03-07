SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has announced approved changes to DART's Statewide Bus Service, set to take effect on Sunday, May 19. According to DelDOT, adjustments aim to enhance on-time performance and streamline connections.
The following changes include:
Changes to Route 201 (Red Line):
- Evening service frequencies on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. will operate every 20 minutes, up from 15 minutes.
- Early morning service frequencies on weekends from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. will operate every 20 minutes, up from 15 minutes.
- Evening service frequencies on weekends from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. will operate every 20 minutes, up from 15 minutes, and from 12 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. will operate every 30 minutes, up from 20 minutes.
Changes to Route 203 (Orange Line):
- The route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Changes to Routes 204 and 208 will provide alternative services. Service to Big Oaks Campground will be discontinued.
Changes to Route 204 (Yellow Line):
- During the Beach Bus season, Route 204 will be extended to the Rehoboth Park and Ride from the Lewes Transit Center, serving the outlets.
- Service frequencies will be reduced to operate every 50 minutes, down from every 30 minutes.
- Service will be discontinued after 10 p.m. due to low ridership.
Changes to 204 (Year-Round):
- Service will be reduced to operate every 60 minutes, down from every 30 minutes, due to low ridership.
- Service will continue to begin and end at the Lewes Transit Center.
Changes to Route 208 (Blue Line):
- The route will be extended to the Lewes Transit Center from the Rehoboth Park & Ride, serving the outlets.
- Service frequencies will be improved to every 75 minutes, down from 115 minutes.
Changes to Route 305 (Magenta Line):
- The route will end at the Lewes Transit Center instead of the Rehoboth Park and Ride.
- Riders traveling to Dewey Beach or points south to Ocean City can connect with the revised Route 208 at the Lewes Transit Center.
- The schedule will offer connections between Routes 305 and 208.
DelDOT says the new schedules will be available online at DartFirstState.com by early May. For more details and the latest updates, passengers are encouraged to call 1-877-BAYSPAN.