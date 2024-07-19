BALTIMORE, Md. – Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the first lawsuit filed by Maryland's newly established Civil Rights Division, targeting Eric Sessoms, who manages Eastern Shore rental properties for Mt. Vernon Group, LLC, and the LLC. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, alleges a pattern of gender-based discrimination in housing, with Sessoms accused of sexually harassing women tenants and prospective tenants.
The investigation conducted by the Civil Rights Division found that there is reasonable cause to believe that, in his management role, Sessoms subjected women who were tenants and prospective tenants to unwelcome and severe or pervasive sexual harassment in violation of the Fair Housing Act and Maryland’s anti-discrimination laws.
"This historic filing puts landlords on notice: you cannot sexually harass your tenants. And if you do, the Office of the Attorney General will take action." said Attorney General Anthony Brown.
The complaint alleges that Sessoms targeted women facing financial difficulties. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution for the affected tenants, civil penalties and coverage of the investigation and litigation costs. Maryland Legal Aid Executive Director Vicki Schultz highlighted the gravity of the housing crisis and praised the partnership with the Attorney General's Office.
"Maryland is already suffering from a tragic housing crisis, impacting so many families—primarily women with children—who are left with too few options. Landlords, like Sessoms, who take full advantage of women in desperate situations and broker in insidious, gender-based discrimination, cannot be tolerated," said Vicki Schultz, Executive Director of Maryland Legal Aid, the state's largest provider of free civil legal services.
According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, it is illegal for landlords to retaliate against tenants who refuse sexual advances or report harassment. Individuals with information about Sessoms or Mt. Vernon Group LLC. can contact the Attorney General's Office at 1-833-282-2977 or MDvSessoms@oag.state.md.us.