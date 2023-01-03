DELMARVA (January 3rd, 2023) - A clear Tuesday in Delmarva is making way for storms that will pass through on Wednesday, which will bring temperatures up to 70°F in Delmarva.
On Tuesday, the sky is pretty clear with only a few scattered clouds, with temperatures sticking in the fifties, with a low of 52°F in Georgetown and a low of 48°F in Salisbury.
Despite the clear skies, we are under a dense fog advisory in effect into the afternoon, with strong winds afterwards. There is a small craft advisory in effect until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as a result.
The fog comes as the result of warm air flowing in from the south, coming from the storm that will hit us on Wednesday. It's losing strength, but the region should still brace itself for some severe storms.
Wednesday morning will be somewhat quiet, but warm, with temperatures in the sixties. The rain will begin in the afternoon, with scattered showers and isolated pockets of thunderstorms. It will pass by quickly, which also means that there could be strong winds going upwards of 45 miles per hour.
On Thursday, the skies begin to clear, with mild winds coming from the West.