LEWES, Del. - Army veteran George McCarthy celebrated his 100th birthday at American Legion Post 17 in Lewes, a testament to a century of resilience and service. McCarthy, known among his peers for his regular participation in the Legion's Thursday burger days, was honored with a birthday cake and over 100 signed cards from friends and community members.
"I can't believe it. I really can't," he told CoastTV. "I think I'm the most surprised person to be at 100 years of age."
McCarthy's journey through life began during the Great Depression, a time marked by economic hardship and limited opportunities.
"When I was born during the depression, we didn't have two nickels to rub together, really," he told CoastTV, "so we were always taught to go out and get a job. And then when Pearl Harbor happened, that's it. It changed my life entirely."
George and his late wife Dolly’s legacy now includes five children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Despite the challenges of his early life and the distances he traveled, McCarthy regards his family as his greatest achievement.
Reflecting on his long life and the community he found in Delaware, McCarthy expressed his gratitude.
"This is so unexpected," he said. "Before I moved down to Delaware, I never met so many nice people in my life. You know, they are a great community."
The celebration at Post 17 not only marks a personal milestone for McCarthy but also underscores the deep connections and support fostered within veteran communities. As McCarthy steps into his next century, his life remains a beacon of service, family and enduring strength.