REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police arrested 38-year-old Jordan Newberry of Delmar, for receiving stolen property and harassment at Rehoboth Mall.
Around 12:35 p.m., a DSP said a trooper responded to Walmart on Rehoboth Mall Boulevard for a report of a man following a woman around the store. The victim reported that the suspect continued to follow her in a white GMC Sierra after she exited the store. During the investigation, the victim spotted Newberry near the Walmart and notified the trooper, who then arrested Newberry at the Grocery Outlet in Rehoboth Mall.