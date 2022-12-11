DELMAR, Md. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 53 year-old Steven Shores of Delmar, Maryland for assault, DUI, and other traffic related offenses.
According to police, he was arrested for those offense after a crash investigation happened on Friday afternoon (December 9th) in Millsboro.
Police say it was around 4:54 P.M. on Friday that troopers responded to John J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit and run accident.
Police say the investigation revealed a land rover driven by a 69 year-old man from Lewes was stopped for traffic in the westbound lane on the highway and a Ford E-150 van was traveling westbound on the highway behind the Land Rover, but it did not stop for traffic.
Police say this caused the front of the van to hit the back of the Land Rover.
According to police, the driver of the van, who was later identified as Shores, left his car and confronted the other driver.
Police say Shores then threw the man onto the roadway, got back into the van, and fled the scene going westbound on John J. Williams Highway.
According to police, a little bit later the van hit a utility pole after trying to pass a car in a no-passing zone on John J. Williams Highway near Gull Point Road.
Police say when troopers arrived, they saw signs that Shores was under the influence, and he was then taken into custody without any further issues.
Police say the debris from this crash damaged a Honda Accord car and a Lexus RX.
Police say the driver of the Land Rover was treated at a hospital in the area for non-life-threatening injuries, and that there were no additional injuries reported as a result of the crash.
Police say Shores was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Driving Under The Influence
- Other Traffic-Related Offenses