FRANKFORD, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 42 year-old Jason Moore of Frankford on felony charges after an assault that involved a machete.
Police say it was 3:20 A.M. this morning when troopers responded to the 37000 block of Oak Street in Frankford for a reported assault.
Police say when troopers arrived, they learned Moore had a fight with a woman at the house.
The woman then called a friend to pick her up from the house.
Police say the 37 year-old and 39 year-old friends drove to the house to get her. Meanwhile, Moore brandished a machete and threatened them.
Police say the 39 year-old man and Moore then started to fight. Moore hit the man multiple times with the machete, which caused lacerations to his head and body.
Police say he was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Moore was taken into custody without incident and the machete was recovered at the scene.
Police say Moore was charged with a second degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing, and offensive touching.