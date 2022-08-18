REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested Frederick Young, a man from Milton, DE, for assault and other associated charges after an investigation that started Friday Evening.
On August 12, 2022, at around 9:40 p.m., troopers say they responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres in Rehoboth Beach regarding an assault. According to DSP, the investigation revealed that the victim, a man, was standing in his driveway loading items in to his car when the accused, who has now been identified as Young, walked up to him.
DSP says Young hit the victim's head while holding a gun, and stole the victim's cell phone. They say that afterwards, Young threatened two of the victim's neighbors with the gun he was holding. According to DSP, records show that Young is a convicted felon that is not allowed to have a gun.
The victim's injuries were treated by EMS at the scene, says DSP, but Young had left the area in his car by the time the police got there.
Troopers say that on August 17th, they were able to arrest Young after pulling him over, where he was taken in without any issues. DSP says Young ahs been charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond, per DSP.
DSP wants to remind the public that if you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.