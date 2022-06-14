53-year-old Arthur Perdue of Seaford has been arrested for Manslaughter and other charges following a fatal crash investigation that began in January.
According to Delaware State Police, on January 6, 2022, the child passengers died related to injuries from a collision that occurred at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive in Seaford. Investigators would later reveal that Hope Glasgow, 14, of Seaford, DE and Nathan Glasgow, 6, of Seaford, DE were the victims.
Perdue was the alleged driver of the vehicle that had struck them. On June 13 He was indicted by the Grand Jury on the following charges:
- Manslaughter (Felony) – 2 counts
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway
- Passing in a No-Passing Zone
- Failure to Have Required Insurance
Perdue was contacted by troopers at the Division of Motor Vehicles building in Delaware City and taken into custody without incident. Perdue was transported to Troop 6, where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $65,203 cash bond.