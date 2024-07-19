CAMBRIDGE, Md. – On July 17, at 12:55 p.m., Cambridge Police Department officers responded to an assault on Muir Street.
Two victims reported being attacked by three men, one flashed a gun and another struck them with a shovel. According to officials the suspect with the shovel stroke the victims service animal. The suspects fled in a black Ford Explorer.
Security footage helped identify Devonte Luis Rodriguez, 36-years-old of Cambridge, who was arrested and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment and animal cruelty.
Rodriguez is being held without bond as the investigation continues.