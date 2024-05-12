Arrest made in attempted murder case in Lewes

LEWES, Del. -Delaware State Police Detectives have made an arrest in connection with an attempted murder case. Police say 18-year-old Lewis M. Cameron of Hyattsville, Maryland, was taken into custody on Friday, May 10, for his alleged involvement.
Police say on October 8, 2023, around 6:01 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on the 31000 block of Maple Court in Lewes. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man from Millsboro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the home. Following an investigation, detectives identified Lewis M. Cameron as the suspect in the shooting.
According to police, after extradition from Maryland, Cameron was brought to Delaware on May 10. He was then charged with attempted 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Police say following his arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Cameron was remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution, with bail set at $1,209,100 cash bond.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing under the jurisdiction of the Homicide Unit.