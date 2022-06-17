57-year-old Michael Klein of Millsboro has been arrested by Delaware State Police for murder first degree. This follows an investigation into a dead body found on the property of the Baywood golf course.
It was on June 7 that troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of the body being discovered. It was later determined that the victim was 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, DE. According to State Police, Fetrow had been stabbed multiple times several days prior.
Klein had been incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on unrelated charges incurred after this incident. On June 16, 2022, an arrest warrant for Klein was drafted, charging him with the following offenses:
- Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Klein was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and remained committed at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bond.