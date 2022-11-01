27-year-old William Tulowitzky of Maryland is facing several felony charges following his arrest on Monday after he allegedly fired shots at Delaware State Police Troopers.
Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to the area of East Grove Street on the Delaware side to a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend Tulowitzky .
According to DSP, they gave they Tulowitzky several opportunities to leave the home, but he refused and instead went inside the home.
Shortly afterward, Tulowitzky allegedly began firing shots towards the outside of the home, where a number of officers were positioned. At that time, a trooper returned fire. State Police say there were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. Tulowitzky was barricaded inside the residence for approximately two hours while speaking on the telephone with a member of the Delaware State Police Conflict Management Team. At approximately 1 pm, the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident.
The girlfriend and child were transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. Nearby schools were released early for preventive measures. Tulowitzky was transported back to Delaware State Police Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- 7 counts of Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Numerous domestic-related charges
Tulowitzky was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $330,000 cash bond.