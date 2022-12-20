A 20 year old Felton man is facing first degree murder charges after his arrest on Monday. According to Delaware State Police, Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton is alleged to be the man who shot 20 year old Maricruz Sanchez of Milford on March 31, 2021 in the Harrington area.
On that afternoon troopers say they responded to Milford Harrington Highway west of Sandbox Road. Investigators report that Sanchez was driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway in a 1998 Honda Accord when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. Police say Jean-Baptiste allegedly fired a handgun at Sanchez’s Accord, and she was shot several times. Sanchez was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Jean-Baptiste was arrested at Dover Probation & Parole when he reported to his probation officer. He was was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,002,000 cash bond.