Ocean City, Md - 23 year old Paul Baynard of Ridgley was arrested on Thursday from the investigation by members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team/U.S. Marshal’s Task Force he was taken into custody without incident.
Baynard is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. This is from a reported fight on the night of June 20th in Ocean City in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. Officers located three victims suffering from stab wounds. The Ocean City Fire Department responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care. The first victim, an 18-year-old man from Wye Mills, MD was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man from Wye Mills, MD was flown to Christiana Hospital. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy from Centreville, MD was taken by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. All three victims have since been released from each of the hospitals.
According to police, as additional officers arrived on the scene, the suspects ran north on the Boardwalk. A 17-year-old juvenile that was involved in the fight was arrested and charged with affray. Officers were able to determine that the fight on the Boardwalk involved two different groups. Detectives were able to utilize the City Watch cameras, social media platforms, and witnesses to assist in their investigation. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and were ultimately able to identify Baynard.
Baynard was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.