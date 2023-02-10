SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement says it along with the Seaford Police Department conducted two search warrants in connection with illegal lottery operations.
The division says an on-going investigation by Delaware State Police detectives assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement identified two homes that were operating a lottery numbers game within the home.
According to investigators, 58-year old Jose Lopez was arrested at a home on Market Street and 36-year-old Aneury Jimenez was arrested at a home on North Pine Street. Gambling equipment and cash were seized from both residences.
The agency says both men were taken to Troop 5, processed, arraigned, and released and their own recognizance.