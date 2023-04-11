Arrests Up 45% In Milford Compared To This Time Last Year

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department announced in a recent report to city council that arrests are up 45% compared to this time last year.
On top of that, there were 787 arrests in the month of March alone.
Some neighbors like Garrett Kelley say this is a welcomed statistic.
"That's no joke," he said. "That's not ten percent or anything. So that's a good thing, no matter how you look at it."
The department did recently add two new officers as well, and is currently building a new police department. The city of Milford is one of the fastest growing communities in Sussex County as well.
But despite the department's growth, Amy Fuller of Lincoln says she doesn't feel entirely safe.
"There are parts of town that I still feel safe in, but when I walk around town I usually walk with a friend," she said.
The department also reported to city council that they received over 1,000 911 complaints in March, which is up 26% compared to March 2022.