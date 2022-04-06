BERLIN, Md.- Students at Stephen Decatur high school learning the dangers of impaired driving first hand.
The "Arrive Alive" Simulator is visiting high schools in Worcester County this week. In the simulator, drivers wear a virtual reality helmet that makes them appear as if they are driving after drinking, smoking marijuana, or while texting.
"We hope that this during prom season and summer coming up and Spring that it will really make them think twice about decisions," says Tamra Mills with Worcester County Public Schools. "I want students to understand that we as adults, we know they are young. We know they are faced with a lot of challenges in life [...] but our hope is that they really think twice about making decisions that could impact their and lives of lives of others forever."
Mills says the program is coming due to funding in part from Worcester Goes Purple, the Drug and Alcohol council, and the Worcester County Health Department.
In the simulator, students drive in an actual car (unable to move), "sober" for 30 seconds before the impaired part kicks in. After that, students get a mock citation following Maryland laws, if applicable.
"It can save a life whether that's your brother, your sister your mom or your dad that is why we are here," says Kennedy Raisbeck, Arrive Alive Team Member. "We have had a lot of personal experience ourselves so we are here trying to save a life."
More information can be found on Arrive Alive's website.