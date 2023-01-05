SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There are plenty of orange barrels and construction trucks sitting around Sussex County.
In Georgetown, Arrow Safety Road has been worked on as part of Phase One of the Park Avenue Relocation Project.
"We will be making some lane adjustments and hoping to get moving to the next phase of work weather permitting on Arrow Safety Road," DelDOT Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod said.
Bill West of Seaford says Sussex County's roads need improvements.
"I do think the roads need work which I'm sure they'll get to them eventually," West said. "And I think what they're doing with Arrow Safety Road and a couple others, I think it'll help traffic wise."
DelDOT is also working on Route 24 in Millsboro by adding turn lanes to certain intersections which some say is a much needed addition.
"Especially when people are trying to get in and out of some of these communities and developments because there are no turn lanes sometimes and left hand turns in particular," Donna Buck of Millsboro said. "So I don't want to see a lot of traffic islands or lights added either because I think that it's kind of difficult."
Buck added that she wishes DelDOT would not do all of these projects at the same time.
However, DelDOT says the winter is a busy time for roadwork before the summer arrives.
Arrow Safety Road is expected be closed through late Fall. The U-turn on Route 113 Southbound at Arrow Safety Road will re-open February 1.
Work at the intersection of Route 24 and Long Neck Road is complete but more turn lanes will be built at other intersections.