DOVER, Del. - The YMCA of Dover was lit on fire Thursday afternoon, leading to the start of an arson investigation, according to the Dover Police Department.
Police say that they were told about the fire at around 4:48 p.m., and when they responded, they were told by YMCA staff that someone set it in the bathroom intentionally.
According to police, the City of Dover Fire Marshal's Office is investigating along with the Dover Police's Criminal Investigations Unit.
They say no suspect description is being released at this time as Detectives are still reviewing surveillance footage.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; they say a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.