Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds will increase through the day today ahead of a strong cold front that will push offshore this afternoon. The frontal passage will be accompanied by an abrupt wind shift to northwest and the primary window for Gale force wind gusts up to 35 kts will be this afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&