LEWES, DE — The Open Space Alliance Campaign has its eyes set on 29 acres of land in Lewes. That sort of thing doesn't come cheap, so the group is working to raise $8 million by September 2025 to preserve a centrally located piece of undeveloped land in the middle of the first town.
Saturday, the group is hosting "Art for Open Space" at the Inn at Canal Square. Local and non-local artists will auction their works, with 100% of the sales benefiting the Fourth Street Preserve Campaign. Tony Boyd-Heron, owner of the Peninsula Gallery and event chair, is passionate about this cause.
"The number of people who will get the opportunity to use the space once it's been purchased and, obviously, the birds and the animals will have a place to go," Boyd-Heron said.
Ted Becker, co-owner of The Inn Canal at Square, added. "I hope we'll have a good turnout. It's perfect weather. Hopefully, we'll get not only the guests here at the inn to visit the show and perhaps purchase, but also local people who are in town or passing through to come and enjoy the show and appreciate what our local artists have created."
The art show runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.