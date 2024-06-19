LEWES, Del. - Art in Bloom, an offshoot of the gardening group Lewes in Bloom, welcomes youth in kindergarten through twelfth grade to submit original art between June 17 and July 18 for a community display at the Junction Courtyard outside the Lewes Public Library.
"Members of the Art in Bloom subcommittee believe it is important to reach out to the greater Lewes community to invite our youth to participate in the art that is being displayed as part of the Lewes Junction train depot project," said Laura McGrew, Art in Bloom steering committee member and co-Chair of the Lewes Junction Art subcommittee.
Some of the submissions will be enlarged and displayed on near the caboose in the courtyard along the Junction Breakwater Trail in the fall. The Lewes Public Library and Art in Bloom said they chose the railroad theme for this project as a metaphor for movement in and out of Lewes when the railroad was a principal method of freight and passenger transportation.
Requirements:
- Artwork should be two-dimensional
- In the theme of "Adventures in Transportation"
- Sign your artwork with your first name and last initial
- Download, print, and sign this release form
- Email your release form and a digital version of your artwork to artinbloomlewesde@gmail.com with the following information in the Subject Line:
- First and Last Name
- Grade
"We look forward to the many creative and unique artistic depictions of transportation that will result." said McGrew.
Art in Bloom incorporated an artistic touch to the Lewes drawbridge in 2020 when it was all hands on deck to add an underwater themed mosaic. About 50 volunteers worked on the 100-foot mural that was hung along the pedestrian walkways on the drawbridge.