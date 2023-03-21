LEWES, Del. - The Fort Miles Museum is honoring Delaware artist Howard Schroeder.
The "Art Through the Ages" exhibit will showcase his work from when he was stationed at Fort Miles during World War II and throughout his life in Lewes.
"I think the community will be interested because they're going to see many local scenes of Lewes and surrounding area in Delaware," says museum president Jim Pierce. "They'll also have an opportunity to see the types of art Howard did while he was traveling in Europe."
Shroeder was a founder of the Rehoboth Art League. Pierce says three other Shroeder family members still live in Lewes and will have work that can't be seen anywhere else on display.
This exhibit costs $5 and is open from 12 to 4 Saturday, March 25 and 1 to 4 Sunday, March 26.
John Schroeder will talk about his father's life and work at noon on Sunday. Pierce says reservations for the talk is strongly suggested.