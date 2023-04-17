DELMARVA - April 18 is the deadline to file federal taxes and also to file for Maryland's state tax. Delaware residents have until Monday, May 1 to file state tax.
These dates also act as deadlines to submit a filing extension request. The request would allow filers to submit their full returns up until Oct. 16, though they are still required to make any necessary payments by the original deadline. Those not paid by April 18, or May 1 for Delaware state returns, will owe a monthly penalty in addition to the unpaid amount.
Taxes in Delaware can be paid at tax.delaware.gov. Delaware and Maryland both have online tools available to help filers check the status of their refunds. In order to use them, both ask for the taxpayer's social security number and the exact refund amount listed on the submitted tax return.
According to the Delaware Department of Finance, processing times vary based on several factors. Generally, returns with fewer complexities may process faster than returns that require manual review. The Delaware Division of Revenue's automated systems indicate that it can take 10-12 weeks for review, while the average processing time as of April 17 has been eight days for a return that doesn't require agency review. More complex returns are averaging 34 calendar days.
The division implemented the second phase of its new, modernized tax system in October. It says it was careful to monitor system progress to ensure proper functioning and that it took additional steps to prevent fraud that may target a new system.
"We are working diligently to quickly process refunds while also working to prevent fraud and ensure the accuracy of amounts claimed," Director of Revenue Kathy Revel told WRDE.
Those who have not filed yet can do so for free at IRS.gov.