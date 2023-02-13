BALTIMORE- The FBI's Baltimore Field Office is warning the public to watch out for scammers seeking to target and take advantage of people online.
Oftentimes criminals create profiles and use them to search dating sites, apps, and social media platforms for victims. They work on building trust that can be friendly or romantic and seem genuine and believable. They use these new relationships to trick victims into sending money or sharing personal and financial information. According to the FBI, seniors are particulary susceptible.
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 19,000 complaints about confidence and romance scams in 2022 with reported losses of almost $740 million, which is less than 2021 with a reported lost of $956 million, but $140 million more than 2020. In Maryland, 350 victims reported losing $15.6 million in 2022. Of those reports, 120 victims were over 60 years old, losing $10.5 million of the reported total losses.
"Romance scams are a persistent problem that create emotional turmoil for victims and their families. There’s a devastating financial, psychological, and emotional impact,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Family members should pay attention to who their loved ones are talking to online. If something doesn’t seem right, contact the FBI.”
The FBi recommends stopping all contact immediately for those who think their relationship could be a scam. Reports can be made to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Victims should also contact their financial institution if they have sent money.