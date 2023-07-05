ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - A public comment period for the Assateague Island National Seashore South Ocean Beach Parking/Oversand Vehicle Entrance Restructuring Plan is now open, according to the organization.
Officials say the project is meant to improve the safety of the South Ocean Beach area by ending conflicts between parking lot users, walkers, bicyclists, Life of the Dunes hikers, and OSV users.
They say that moving facilities will make the beach recreation area more resilient to coastal processes and future storm events, improve safety, and improve the visitor experience.
Finally, they say the project would significantly lower yearly maintenance costs for the parking lot, lessening the amount of roadside parking.
According to officials, the plan consists re-routing the Oversand Vehicle Area entrance road to the west side of the South Ocean Beach parking lot, paving and slightly enlarging the parking lot, moving the restrooms and showers to the west, moving the end of the road rotary to the north, and creating a loop at the end of the bike path.
To get full details of the plan, as well as to submit comments online, visit the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment website. Comments can also be mailed to Superintendent, Assateague Island National Seashore 7206 National Seashore Lane Berlin MD 21811.
A public comment meeting will be held at the Assateague Island Environmental Education Center (Park Headquarters) 7206 National Seashore Lane, on Tuesday July 11th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They say the meeting will include full plan details, along with opportunities to discuss the project with park planning staff.
They say the public comment period will be open until Tuesday, Aug. 1.