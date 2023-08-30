ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Tourism was a big driver for local economies around Assateague Island in 2022. Millions of visitors were drawn to the national seashore there for its diverse recreational activities, contributing to the regional economy and supporting numerous jobs.
The park is part of the National Park Service, which has cared for national parks across the country since 1916. Assateague is well known along with nearby Chincoteague for the annual Pony Swim, which you can watch here. Aside from this event, the park offers a variety of things to do that draw plenty of tourists year-round, from kayaking and fishing to hiking and ranger guided programs.
A new National Park Service report shows that Assateague Island National Seashore saw 2.3 million visitors in 2022. These visitors had great direct effects on lodging and dining around the park.
"People come to Assateague Island National Seashore to camp, enjoy the beach and bay and view the wild horses," said Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne. "We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, bringing 1,410 jobs and $139 million in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park."
On a national scale, 2022 saw nearly 312 million visitors to parks across the country and spending of nearly $24 billion, which supported over 378,000 jobs in America.
To learn more about national parks on Delmarva and how the National Park Service works with Maryland and Virginia communities to preserve local history, conserve the environment and provide outdoor recreation, visit nps.gov.