ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The National Park Service (NPS) says that Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) permits for the Assateague Island National Seashore will go on sale January 4th, 2023.
NPS says that potential permit purchasers can take a look at recreation.gov to get familiar with the new purchasing procedure. They say the ability to buy online will help streamline the OSV sales process for island visitors as the passes can bought online and picked up within 10 days at a park office. In-person OSV permit sales will still be possible in person through the online computer stations located at the North Beach Ranger Station in the Maryland District and the Toms Cove Visitor Center in the Virginia District.
The NPS provides more details on the two ways to obtain the permit:
1) Beginning January 4, 2023, you may purchase an OSV permit online by visiting www.recreation.gov. You will need to choose which office you would like to pick up your permit, either the North Beach Ranger Station in the Maryland District or the Toms Cove Visitor Center in the Virginia District.
2) By visiting one of two National Park Service OSV permit sales locations:
- North Beach Ranger Station in the Maryland District
7206 National Seashore Lane, Berlin, MD 21811
410-641-3030
9:00 am to 5:00 pm, 7 days/week
- Toms Cove Visitor Center in the Virginia District
8586 Beach Road, Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6577
9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday-Monday from December – January
9:00 am to 4:00 pm, 7 days/week from April - November.
Both annual OSV permits are available:
- OSV Permit ($110): allows 24-hr access to the Maryland OSV area. Permittee must be actively fishing from midnight to 5 am--no camping or sleeping. Allows access during Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge hours to the Virginia OSV.
- Bullpen Permit ($200): allows 24-hr access to the Maryland OSV area. Permittee must have a hard-shelled, slide-in camper with attached and enclosed toilet with a permanently installed waste storage tank that can hold 2-days’ worth of waste- water. Permitted vehicles may park overnight in the Bullpen area.
NPS says more information can be found on their website.