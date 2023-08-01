An increased amount of large holes causes the Assateague Island National Seashore to warns guests of their hazards.
According to Assateague Island they said staff have been seeing an increased amount of large holes dug by guests.
The island warned guests of the hazards that could be caused by the holes like injuries to guests, injuries to park rangers and their vehicles and even injuries to the horses who run on the beach.
“Holes are not easily spotted, especially at night, and can cause significant vehicle damage if driven over, possibly leading to bodily injury,” said staff.
Rangers said that guests are allowed to dig holes as they know many guests do it to find all the different types of wildlife that live in the sand like mole crabs but guests should always fill holes back in when done.