GEORGETOWN, Del- At least four different fire crews responded to an early Tuesday morning fire at 321 East Market Street. The Georgetown Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company and Millsboro Fire Company received the call at 2:27 a.m. Google maps shows the building at that address as a two-story home.
According to the Milton Fire Department, they had to deal with smoke and fire with at least one person hospitalized. The fire was quickly brought under control.
No details on the cause or extent of injuries at this time.