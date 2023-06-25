SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that Atlanta Road, between Ross Station Road and Briarhook Road, will be temporarily closing.
They say the closure is happening to allow for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
The department says that the work will begin on Monday, June 26 and finish Friday, June 30, weather permitting.
They are offering the following detours:
Drivers heading north on Atlanta Road will turn right onto Ross Station Road, then left onto Conrail Road, then left onto Hearns Pond Road, then left onto Wesley Church Road to return to Atlanta Road.
Drivers heading south on Atlanta Road will turn left onto Wesley Church Road, then right onto Hearns Pond Road, then right onto Conrail Road, then right onto Ross Station Road to return to Atlanta Road.